Evidence of squiggly lines tracing the softened earth

Their imprints delicately impounding the crusty snow

March celebrates an expedient and bursting rebirth

Nature's uprising begins to show

Abandonment of a severely harsh environment

The Arapaho celebrating buffalo dropping their calves

Spring establishes its bold and welcomed entitlement

Pushing leafy birthlings upward and the greening of grass

The Omaha tribe designates it as the geese coming home

Maple trees process the offerings of rich sapling

Algonquin tribal members declare creatures will roam

Rivers and streams open flow begins babbling

The solitary darkened woods are no longer alone

Domestic animals take their stance

Deer, rabbits, squirrels and birds abound

Embracing and reveling in their wide expanse

Critters surfacing from burrows under ground

The change is startling, the snow blanket shedding

Crocus and daffidils pushing through the surface

Sun is brighter providing a sense of subtle warming

Sky a resplendent hue responding to alert us

Gentle breezes and dew drops performing

Our spiritual soul and longing gratitude adjusts

The Worm Moon provides a seasonal awakening

Our bodies thrive on the cleasning of fresh air

The Earth is revolving and stimulus partaking

The lunar month officially declares

- Christine Reding

2021