Evidence of squiggly lines tracing the softened earth
Their imprints delicately impounding the crusty snow
March celebrates an expedient and bursting rebirth
Nature's uprising begins to show
Abandonment of a severely harsh environment
The Arapaho celebrating buffalo dropping their calves
Spring establishes its bold and welcomed entitlement
Pushing leafy birthlings upward and the greening of grass
The Omaha tribe designates it as the geese coming home
Maple trees process the offerings of rich sapling
Algonquin tribal members declare creatures will roam
Rivers and streams open flow begins babbling
The solitary darkened woods are no longer alone
Domestic animals take their stance
Deer, rabbits, squirrels and birds abound
Embracing and reveling in their wide expanse
Critters surfacing from burrows under ground
The change is startling, the snow blanket shedding
Crocus and daffidils pushing through the surface
Sun is brighter providing a sense of subtle warming
Sky a resplendent hue responding to alert us
Gentle breezes and dew drops performing
Our spiritual soul and longing gratitude adjusts
The Worm Moon provides a seasonal awakening
Our bodies thrive on the cleasning of fresh air
The Earth is revolving and stimulus partaking
The lunar month officially declares
- Christine Reding
2021