There just aren’t enough words to describe the thrill of my recent trip to Mexico City. While I have lived and worked there for many years, this time I focused on new and different experiences which I want to share with you. One of the key reasons for going was to review the whole contemporary art scene. It has been exploding there for the last ten years—and now is a hub for international artists and collectors!! The focal point is a large international contemporary art fair held each year in February called Zona Maco. This was great fun to visit—as was another smaller fair, held at the same time in a different location, called Material Art Fair.
Most people, I believe, equate Mexico with folk art and the works by famous mid twentieth century painters such as Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo and many others who have dominated Mexican art with their amazing paintings and murals which are pervasive in many locations in Mexico as well as in the United States. Possibly the most iconic work of Diego Rivera starts with his incredible murals in the National Palace in the center of the city, called Zocalo.
But first, let me backtrack a moment and remind readers that Mexico City is 7,000 feet above sea level and was built by the Spanish conquerors in the 1500’s over the expansive city of the Aztecs called Tenochitlan. Today, that Aztec city is a working archeological dig with a great museum, all of which can be viewed from various rooftop restaurants (great food and great views at night).
Traffic in the city can be a nightmare (we sat for about 20 minutes without moving an inch coming from the airport in early evening). The local government has spent millions beautifying this city with flowers everywhere, trees, bikes to ride and sidewalks for walking. And even pollution, which was once a constant problem, has improved dramatically. Most every car you see has been manufactured in the last few years under strict contamination guidelines.
Now back to my recent adventure…
My hotel for this trip was Camino Real in the center of the city (Polanco area) which I chose due to its very contemporary architecture in the style of Barragan, the most famous architect known in Mexico, who won the renowned Pritzker prize for architecture in 1980. The hotel itself has several contemporary art pieces in its public spaces by well-known artists.
I was delighted to visit the house Barragan designed for himself and where he lived until he died in 1988. Nearby there is another house which he designed for a friend called Casa Giraldi which one can also see (however, you do need to arrange in advance).
Another visit which was amazing was a tour in the internationally acclaimed Anthropology Museum—but this time I focused only on their contemporary art pieces. These were hung throughout (most visitors are so interested in the pre-Columbian works… they never even saw these other works).
Speaking of museums, Mexico City has more than 100 world-class museums. This time I focused my journey on the contemporary art museums starting with MUAC (on a university campus outside the city), Tamayo and Modern Art museums, as well as Soumaya and Jumex. All of the museum architecture was distinctive, coupled with their art and sculpture collections.
Besides visiting museums, we visited many contemporary art galleries scattered throughout three different areas of the city. We spent time at the international contemporary art fair called Zona Maco as well as the Material Art Fair, in an old art deco building sitting on the side of the beautiful Plaza de Independencia, dominated with a mammoth arch dedicated to the workers after the 1920 civil war.
We ate delicious, modern Mexican food on many lovely rooftops with beautiful views as well eating in the highly rated Dulce Patria and Rosetta restaurants. Let me know if you want to travel with me to this spectacular city. Linda Stack owns Travelinda, LLC and can reached by email at LLStack9597@gmail.com.