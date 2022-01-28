Watercolor is not a medium to be totally controlled. Certain colors act a certain way when placed on paper, and many things happen on dry and wet surfaces that cannot be explained. Watercolor’s beauty is unleashed as colors respond to your own personal emotions.
Come explore the joy of painting with watercolors at one or more of these upcoming classes sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild. Hop in your golf cart or car for a short jaunt to the Topaz Room at Mountainview Arts and Crafts Center… taught by experienced instructors right here in our own community!
Watercolor Skies with Karen Brungardt
Saturday, February 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Learn to paint simple to complicated skies with clouds and colors. It’s easier than you think!
Misty Scenes with Karen Brungardt
Thursday, March 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn to use water and pigments to create early morning scenes with lots of mist, trees, and perhaps an animal or bird coming out of the mist.
Watercolor Batik with Karen Brungardt
Thursday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Get step-by-step instructions on how to combine watercolor and wax into a fantastic painting on rice paper.
Cactus Flower Watercolor with Renee Pearson
Wednesday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Use the glazing technique to layer watercolors to create a beautiful cactus flower. Photo and drawing for tracing the subject are provided.
Beginning Watercolor 2 with Karen Brungardt
Thursdays, March 31 through April 28, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Build on your basic knowledge of watercolors by focusing on composition, techniques, textures and perspectives to complete paintings of various subjects.
The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild offers classes year-round; visit our website at saddlebrookefinearts.org for a complete listing and registration information.