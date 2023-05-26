Everyone in a retirement community has a story to tell and life experiences to share. Think of writing 500-word descriptions of various parts of your past life. Early childhood experiences. School choices. Awards won along the way. Current life choices: sports, marriage, college, for example. Fellowships and friendships won and lost. Start with a paragraph. Do not think in terms of a book. Pictures of family and events sprinkled in now and then add to the reader’s enjoyment.

Go to Kindle Direct Publishing for their templates (I suggest the 6 x 9 template). Font size is recommended as 12, but for large print I use 16. Times New Roman.