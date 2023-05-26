It was a warm and breezy evening in late April—perfect for an outdoor country-western shindig. Yellowstone Dinner Dance was one of the “Fixed Price Events” offered during the recent Oracle Schools Foundation (OSF) Fundraising Gala. Yellowstone Night was a sell out with 40 attendees which contributed $2,000 to OSF pre-schools. The party came alive on Friday, April 26, on the outdoor patio of the HOA-1 Tennis Pavilion. Cocktails and country music started at 5 p.m. followed by a delicious chuckwagon dinner of pulled pork sandwiches, grilled hamburgers, ranch beans, homemade coleslaw and potato salad. Dessert featured “cowboy cookies”—big enough to satisfy a Yellowstone ranch hand.

After dinner, tables were pushed back and the dancing began. There was a little something for everyone—line dancing, country two-step, cha cha’s, waltzes and “do you own thing.” This event was organized, donated and hosted by SaddleBrooke Volunteers: Marci and Bruce LeDuc, Trudy and Mark Miller, Sue and Dave Sliepsiek, Reva and Randy Stolpe, Debbie and Andy Timothy, and Dorothy and Gary Wood. DJ music support was provided by Sheila Honey. A big thanks to all who attended to enjoy and support this awesome event.