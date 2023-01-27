I know that you have all just finished some wonderful Christmas holidays with friends and family. So, it may seem silly when you hear me suggest that this is the time to plan to go to the Christmas markets in Europe for the next Christmas season. IF you have never visited Christmas markets in Europe, this is truly a bucket list item. And really the best way to visit them is to take a river cruise. But before I discuss cruise details, let’s talk about the origin of these iconic markets.

The Christmas markets originated in Germany in the early 1500’s when Martin Luther started the Reformation, a movement to rid the Catholic Church practice of selling “indulgences” (a monetary payment to an official to take away one’s sins at death and keep them out of purgatory). The Christmas markets coincide with the Advent time of year (the four weeks prior to the birth of Christ), symbolized by a wreath with four candles (one candle lighted each week). In keeping with Advent, Christmas markets open end of November and last through December 24 in the main plazas, as well as smaller plazas, in all the towns and cities, large and small.

The markets consist of many stalls and booths selling all kinds of local crafts and handmade ornaments (I am particularly fond of the small German wooden carvings of mini santa trains, angles, nutcrackers, etc.) Plus, the markets are loaded with local foods and most importantly a hot mulled wine (in Germany this is called Gluhwein). Each booth you go to has a mug which you purchase for a few Euros along with your wine. And by the way, most everyone asks for an additional shot of brandy, schnapps, or rum in their wine! When you have enjoyed the wine, you can go to other booths for more and in the end, if you please, you can return your mug for a refund. Or as many do, take it home as a souvenir. In fact, I just returned from Christmas markets on the Danube, and I took my mug from some years back to use it again!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The markets usually open around noon each day during the season. Personally, I think that it is more fun to visit in the late afternoon into the night. The decorations and lights on each booth are wonderful, the temperatures are generally chill, and there are throngs of local people and families enjoying the atmosphere. Returning to how you can best visit a number of these different markets, river cruises are ideal. You can choose any number of different itineraries, starting in Amsterdam down to Basel on the Rhine and Moselle, or go further all the way to Budapest on the Danube. No matter which itinerary you pick, you can be assured that each visit to one of the charming towns will provide not only delightful markets but also local history and culture.

I just love Colchem, Germany, best known for its Reichsburg Castle, situated high above the city with the most scenic views of the river, plus a Christmas market right in the castle grounds. As the markets occur in the timeframe of the Christmas holidays, the cruise boats (remember they are small and carry about 150 people) are just lovely to be on, so filled with decorations, gingerbread houses, cookies, carols, drinks, fun and totally amazing food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. On my recent cruise, there were two big wows for me. One of them was our tour to the Shonbrunn Palace, the summer palace outside of Vienna created by Maria Theresa, Empress of the Hapsburgs. And outside in the entry plaza, was one of the nicest Christmas markets with tasty Gluhwein! The other “wow” was when our captain decided to turn our boat around after dinner on the last night and sail into Budapest at that late hour so we could go up on deck and take in the beauty of this glorious city dressed up in all of its lights, including the iconic parliament building. Weather was great and photo opportunities were abundant! River cruising is a perfect way to travel, and Christmas markets are amazing. If you need to know anything about river cruising at any time of year, I am an expert and can help you.