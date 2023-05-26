Let’s Go Skateboarding is the nineth book in The Adventures of Carly & Charly series for kids four to eight. As two adventure cats we tell the story of conquering a new outdoor wilderness on wheels, no less! As new boarders, we’re careful to take lessons and assemble all the safety gear and items we need before we begin our skating adventure.

We patiently build our confidence and skills before advancing on this epic challenge. Smooth and steady, we learn how to make turns and, most importantly, how to stop. Then, we quickly move on to mastering cool tricks where our feline flair takes center stage. We try an ollie, jump on a curb, an edge on a ledge, and other sleek moves. There’s a rivalry as to which cat can jump the highest and try the toughest trick. Yet it’s hard to pick a winner when we both turn out to be naturals at skateboarding.

And we’re ready for more! As in all our exploits, we face our skateboarding adventure confidently and bravely because we know we’re very capable and talented cats. And what could possibly go wrong with cats on skateboards?

Let’s Go Skateboarding is beautifully illustrated just like our first eight books: How It All Began, Let’s Go Boating, Let’s Play Tennis, Let’s Play Pickleball, Let’s Try Baking, Let’s Go Horseback Riding, Let’s Try Painting, and Let’s Play Soccer. They are all available at online booksellers. Pick up one or two for your grandkids—or for yourself!

And stay tuned for our next adventure, Let’s Go Snowboarding, which will be out in early summer. To give back, 75 percent of the net proceeds go to the Humane Society—were it all began.