I awaken to a new day,
I don’t recognize this world,
It doesn’t look like yesterday,
Times are changing, that’s for sure.
Pandemic, disease, and dying,
Unrest is everywhere,
Yet You are ever present,
You are always there.
You are I AM,
Right here,
Right now,
I find you in my heart.
My Refuge and my Hiding Place,
For where I am, You are.
I see the masks covering our faces,
I understand protective measures,
All our smiles lying underneath,
Are lost, hidden social treasures.
Distancing, space, and separateness,
Disconnection everywhere,
Yet You are nearer, clearer,
You are always there.
You are I AM,
Right here,
Right now,
I hold you in my heart.
My Closest Friend and Savior,
For where I am, You are.
I don’t know what will happen next,
I try not to think the worst,
We may never see what used to be,
Regardless, You, in me, are first.
Worship, prayer, and reverence,
Revelation everywhere,
You call me ever deeper,
You are always there.
You are I AM,
Right here,
Right now,
In Christ within my heart.
My Comfort, Peace, and Victory
For where I am, You are.
No, I won’t give in to fearfulness,
My mind is set on Truth alone,
Your words sustain my hope and life,
In You I am at home.
Love, Peace, and Abundance,
You are everywhere,
In every moment, each breath I take,
You are always there.
You are I AM,
Right here,
Right now,
You indwell my beating heart.
My God, my Joy, the King of Kings,
For Where I am,
Where I will be,
You already are.