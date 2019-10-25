There are idioms we use every day, never thinking of the origin of these interesting sayings. Since Monday, November 11, is Veterans’ Day here are some idioms from the military that have found their way into our vernacular over the years.
Bite the Bullet
This idiom means to behave bravely or stoically when facing pain or a difficult situation. There are some conflicting origins on this saying, which some believe started in the American Civil War. Many movies from this era depict seriously wounded soldiers biting the bullet to stave off pain during a medical procedure. However, ether and chloroform were introduced in the U.S. in 1846 through 1847 well before the Civil War began in 1864. Surely patients who are in great pain would prefer unconsciousness to bullet chewing; on the other hand, a scene with someone biting the bullet makes for good cinema!
Scuttlebutt
The word Scuttlebutt has many origins. It dates roughly from the late 18th century, when ships had scuttle casks on deck. A scuttle cask was made of wood and it had a hole (a scuttle) in it, large enough for a cup or dipper. A butt is an old unit of measurement for wine casks. The word butt comes from the Latin word buttis, from where we get the word bottle.
The term scuttlebutt was first recorded as nautical slang in 1901 from the custom of sailors standing around on deck to gossip—not unlike employees standing around a water cooler to discuss workplace gossip, termed water cooler talk (figurative) in the mid-20th century.
Gung Ho
Used as an expression by someone who is extremely enthusiastic to achieve a goal, the phrase gung ho is frequently used by members of the U.S. Marine Corps. And while it is tempting to think that this is from the military branch’s 18th century jargon, it actually is from the Pacific theater of Word War II. The phrase literally translates, from Chinese, to “work together” and was introduced by General Evans Carlson of the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion. The term was widely adopted in American English around 1959.
SNAFU
Most people credit this acronym from World War II, as it was used with much frequency during war time. The acronym represents the saying “situation normal all fouled up.” According to the site English Language & Usage Stack Exchange, the term originated in the US telegraphy around the time of the Iron Horse Indian raids: A telegraph operator, on arriving at the scene of a (telegraph) break, might find that the local American Indians had pulled down telegraph poles. 'Situation Normal' meant that the raiders had gone and 'All Fouled Up' referred to the state of the wire. The engineer on scene would hook up his telegraph set and report, via Morse, certain terse messages to indicate state of play.
The acronym was eventually picked up by the U.S. military and it has become part of our English lexicon.
Deadline
This term dates to the Civil War and means the “do not cross line” in Civil War prisons. The term “figured” in the trial of Henry Wirz, Commander of the notorious Confederate prison at Andersonville, Georgia. Commander Wirz ordered the prison guard to shoot and kill any prisoner who tried to touch, fall or walk over a prescribed line—later referred to as the “dead line”—surrounding the prison. The term has morphed into what we now define as “the latest time or date by which something should be completed.”