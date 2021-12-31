You Make Me Tingle (Poem) By Stuart Watkins Dec 31, 2021 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lightning Sky-Dance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Just a touch on my shoulder as you walk by—a glance or soft gentle smileand electrodes explode my thoughts get scrambledconcentration evaporatesyou mesmerize. Respond: Write a letter to the editor Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save