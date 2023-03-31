Get your tickets now! We understand Wednesday is not your typical time to see a performance, but just imagine an enjoyable and special evening spent “Swinging on a Song” along with us. You will regret missing our show if you neglect to purchase tickets online at dvpac.net or the theater box office.

It’s Jazz Honey, and We Swing It!Our spring concert, directed by Tanya Elias, will take you on a jazz journey. Tanya has chosen music that swings with jazz riffs. Her selections of tunes by Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Duke Ellington, and George Gershwin will have you tapping your toes.

Experience the harmonies of the SaddleBrooke Singers as they sing the show tunes, “Get Happy,” “And All That Jazz,” along with “Ain’t Misbehaving.” You don’t want to miss hearing “Green Eggs and Ham” from Seuissical: The Musical. This fun and familiar song was adapted from the book of the same name, written by Theodore Suess Geisel, who is better known as Dr. Suess.

You will listen to numerous solos and duets sung by chorus members. Enjoy three-part harmonies while listening to “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” from South Pacific. Our tenors and bases will sing “Johnny One Note” from Babes in Arms. And how can you not get caught up in the heartbreak Arthur Hamilton represented in the lyrics comprised for his song titled “Cry Me A River.”

Enjoy Listening to Some of Tucson’s Jazz IconsSaddleBrooke Singers accompanist Sly Slipetsky earns his living as a professional musician and his favorite music is jazz. Sly will be adding his special touch on the piano, along with Jack Wood on bass, and Fred Hayes on percussion. This trio will give instrumental support to the Singers and have their own solo moments.

We Appreciate Your SupportOur sponsors are listed on our website and in our concert programs. Sponsors keep us singing and we are thankful for them. Our website, at saddlebrookesingers.org, includes information on buying tickets, how to become a sponsor, and how to join the Singers. For more information, please visit our website or call Claudia Kistler at (520) 306-2113.

We want to see you in the audience. Come join us so we can all experience “Swinging on a Song” together on Wednesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the DesertView Performing Arts Center.