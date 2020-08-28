The Patrol Mission Statement:
Patrol will serve SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Community by securing the assets of the Association and safeguard its residents, guests, and facilities as reasonably as possibly in a courteous and professional manner.
Stop Signs in Saddlebrooke
There continues to be a disconnect when it comes to our residents ignoring the stop signs in Saddlebrooke. These are evident by the number of calls to my office of residents who observe these violations. Your Patrol remains committed to enforcing this rule which in my view is most important of all traffic rules not only within Saddlebrooke but also the surrounding areas’. Remember, come to a complete STOP, that means the wheels of your bicycle, golf cart, automobile, or other wheeled transport must not be turning at the intersection. Look left, look right, look left again, proceed only when clear. Takes about 5 seconds of time, but can mean the difference between an on time arrival or a trip to the emergency room.
Incidents of Note
08/03/2020 Resident driving south on Acacia Hills came in contact with the automatic gate while exiting Saddlebrooke resulting in damage to their vehicle.