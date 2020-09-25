The Patrol Mission Statement:
Patrol will serve SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Community by securing the assets of the Association and safeguard its residents, guests, and facilities as reasonably as possibly in a courteous and professional manner.
Stop Signs in SaddleBrooke
There continues to be a disconnect when it comes to our residents ignoring the stop signs in SaddleBrooke. These are evident by the number of calls to my office of residents who observe these violations. Your Patrol remains committed to enforcing this rule which in my view is most important of all traffic rules not only within SaddleBrooke but also the surrounding areas’. Remember, come to a complete STOP, that means the wheels of your bicycle, golf cart, automobile, or other wheeled transport must not be turning at the intersection. Look left, look right, look left again, proceed only when clear. Takes about five seconds of time, but can mean the difference between an on time arrival or a trip to the emergency room.
Incidents of Note
08/01/2020 Resident came into Pro Shop and indicated she had missed the first step down to the golf cart parking and skinned her knee. Clark Hall asked if she wanted GRFD she refused.
08/06/2020 Resident driving south on Acacia Hills came in contact with the automatic gate while exiting SaddleBrooke resulting in damage to their vehicle.
08/18/2020 Resident reported umbrella stolen from rear of property.
08/25/2020 Motor Vehicle accident vehicle backing out of driveway struck another vehicle that was partially in the driveway.
08/28/2020 Resident tripped when using his walker, skinned elbow, refused medical assistance.
08/28/2020 Resident fell while in the Agave Lounge, when assisted he became belligerent refusing assistance. Parents came and escorted him home.
08/30/2020 Resident was in the men’s fitness center locker room working on his lap top, however the F/C was closed at the time. Resident when approached by staff refused to leave. Patrol contacted, resident then left under protest.