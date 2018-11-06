Baked Apple with Cranberries and Maple Syrup

It’s apple season again. There are so many different kinds of apples – and colors – but what are they each best used for? I will try to help you with this quandary and then will give you an apple recipe to try.
Braeburn are crisp, firm, lightly tart and refreshing. They are best for eating, applesauce, and pie
Cortland are crisp, juicy, fragrant; best used for eating, stewing, applesauce, pie
Crispin are crisp, explosively juicy, sweet. They are best for eating, applesauce, baking
Empire are crisp, juice, sweet tart, and are best for eating, salads
Fuji are very crunchy, juicy, very sweet and work best for baking whole and eating
Gala are crisp, juicy, sweet, fragrant, lightly spicy and are great for eating, salads, cooking, applesauce
Golden Delicious are juicy, very sweet, lightly honey-flavored and you will love eating them and, in addition you should use them for cooking, applesauce, pie, baking
Granny Smith (lovely green apples) are very firm and crisp, tart to very tart. They are best for eating, slicing for sandwiches and salads, baking, applesauce and pie. I like them sprinkled with a bit of cinnamon sugar.
Gravenstein are crisp, juicy, and lightly tart. Use them in pie, sauce, baking
Honeycrisp are very crisp, juicy, and sweet. They are best for eating, salads, cooking, baking
Jonogold are crisp, sweet tart; best for eating, applesauce, baking
Jonathan are juicy, sweet tart and spicy; use them for eating, salads, applesauce, pie
Lady Apples are very small, crisp, sweet-tart and used for garnishing, eating, baking
McIntosh are tender, juicy, sweet-tart and are best for eating, salads, applesauce
Red Delicious (my favorite) are juicy and sweet. Use them for eating and salads. They store well but not for too long
Rome are crisp, firm, sweet tart. They are best for baking, applesauce. Make great Baked Apples (see recipe below)
And then there are those small Crabapples that we used to pick and throw at each other when we were kids!
Baked Apple with Cranberries and Maple Syrup
Core (but don’t peel) 1 medium Rome or Granny Smith apple. Stuff with 2 tablespoons dried cranberries, drizzle with 1 teaspoon maple syrup, and sprinkle with cinnamon. Stand in a small microwavable dish and microwave on High until tender, 1-2 minutes. Be careful – it will be hot!