ADJUSTABLE BEDS: Beautyrest Hybrid Mattress with Beautyrest Motion Base. Includes two twin long that can be combined into a king. Has three-speed vibrators. Only five-months-old, in pristine condition. Sold as a set $5,800. Will Consider individually. Contact (520) 468-2520.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.