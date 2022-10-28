ANTIQUE SEWING MACHINE: Converted heavy duty industrial antique Singer sewing machine. Sets in a 46” long x 22” wide wood table, $200. For more information, call Bob at (520) 818-7950 or (847) 738-7445.
