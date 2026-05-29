SaddleBrooke resident, Floyd Roman, passed away after a brief illness. Born in Bourne, Massachusetts, located on Cape Cod, Floyd majored in accounting in college. He served in the U.S. Army and was sent to Vietnam. For the majority of his life, Floyd worked in accounting positions; most recently, Floyd worked in accounting at the University of Arizona. After retirement, Floyd worked in the SaddleBrooke II Fitness Center.

Floyd and his wife, Lorraine, lived in SaddleBrooke for 26 years. Floyd’s passion was golfing; he also liked to read and have extended vacations at beach locations.

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Floyd is survived by his wife, Lorraine, of 53 years, his son, Jesse, wife, Amanda and granddaughter, Penelope. Floyd was preceded in death by his sister.