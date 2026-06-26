Roger Lloyd Lindeken, beloved husband, father, grandfather, businessman, community leader and friend, passed away at his home in SaddleBrooke Ranch, Arizona, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Surrounded by the love of his family during his brief illness, Roger left behind a legacy of adventure, service, integrity, and deep devotion to family and friends.

Roger was born on August 30, 1942, in Oakland, California, and grew up in Walnut Creek. Like many young men, he entered adulthood uncertain of what path to follow. A summer construction job helped clarify one thing: while he admired the craftsmen he worked beside, he knew he wanted a different future. That realization led him to Diablo Valley College, where an aptitude assessment pointed him toward business and accounting—a seemingly small event that would shape the rest of his life.

After two years at Diablo Valley College, Roger transferred to San José State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business while working for Safeway. He spent the next several years working as an accountant in a variety of industries, building the skills and confidence that would serve him throughout his professional career.

In 1970, Roger married the love of his life, Marsha. Their marriage became a remarkable partnership that spanned more than fifty-five years and was filled with adventure, laughter, mutual support, and unwavering devotion. Shortly after their wedding, Roger accepted a three-year assignment with Kaiser Aluminum in Jamaica. The newlyweds embarked on an unforgettable journey, sailing from San Francisco through the Panama Canal to Montego Bay—an extraordinary beginning to a lifetime of shared experiences.

Jamaica became an important chapter in their lives. Their son was born there, and their daughter soon followed after the family returned to California. Not long afterward, Roger and Marsha embarked on another international adventure when Roger accepted a position with the Arabian American Oil Company. The family relocated to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, where they spent 13 years raising their children and embracing a unique expatriate life.

During those years, Roger continued his education, earning an MBA from the University of Oklahoma in 1984. When it came time to consider boarding school options for their children, Roger and Marsha made the decision to return to the United States, settling in Reno, Nevada, in 1987.

In Reno, Roger built a successful bookkeeping and tax practice that he operated for more than thirty years. He found deep satisfaction in helping individuals and small businesses navigate financial challenges and achieve their goals. His clients valued not only his expertise but also his honesty, patience and genuine concern for their success.

Roger believed strongly in service to others. Throughout his life, he generously shared his time and talents with numerous organizations. He served as a counselor with the University of Nevada Small Business Development Center, volunteered with the University of Nevada Business Development Center and sat on the Truckee Meadows Community College Business School Advisory Board. He was also an active Rotarian, serving in leadership positions in both Nevada and Arizona. For many years, he dedicated himself to the Friends of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, helping support families facing difficult challenges.

In 2020, Roger and Marsha moved to SaddleBrooke Ranch in Oracle, Arizona, where they quickly became active members of the community. Roger joined the Sunrise Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke and served as Club President in 2022. He embraced Rotary’s ideal of “Service Above Self” and was respected for his thoughtful leadership, sound judgment and willingness to help wherever needed.

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Roger’s greatest accomplishment, however, was not found in his career or volunteer service. It was the family he loved so deeply. He was a devoted husband, a proud father, and a loving grandfather whose guidance, encouragement, and quiet example influenced generations.

Those who knew Roger remember a man of intelligence, humility, curiosity, kindness, and a wicked sense of humor. He approached life as an adventure, embracing new experiences and opportunities with enthusiasm. Whether traveling the world, helping a client, serving his community, or enjoying time with family and friends, Roger lived fully and purposefully.

Roger is survived by his beloved wife of more than fifty-five years, Marsha Lindeken; his daughter, Lisa Lindeken, and her spouse, Jeff Kluve, of Paradise Valley, Arizona; his son, Chris Lindeken, and his spouse, Vanessa Lindeken, of Brentwood, California; and his cherished grandchildren, Giulianna and Luke Lindeken.

He is also survived by his sisters, Margi Lindeken Mutio and Marty Roderick, along with many extended family members, friends, former clients, fellow Rotarians, and colleagues whose lives were enriched by his friendship, generosity, and counsel.

Roger leaves behind a legacy of service, integrity, adventure, and love that will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Roger often looked toward the future, planning the next trip, the next gathering, or the next project. Yet perhaps his greatest gift was his appreciation for the life he had already lived. One can imagine Roger and Marsha sitting together with a glass of wine, reflecting on the remarkable journey they shared and smiling at a simple truth:

What a life they lived.

Roger will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family, friends, and the many lives he touched throughout his years. A memorial celebration honoring Roger's life will be held in SaddleBrooke this fall, when his many snowbird friends have returned home for the season.