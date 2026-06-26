Riley Venning Jackson III, 82, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in SaddleBrooke, Arizona.

Born in Fort Benning, Georgia, Riley was the son of Elizabeth and Riley V. Jackson Jr. Although he lived in many places during his father’s military assignments, he eventually settled in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he lived for nearly 30 years and built much of his professional and personal life.

Riley graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Electrical Engineering and earned his MBA from the UCLA. He began his career in the defense industry as an electrical engineer before transitioning into the rapidly evolving world of computing. Over the years, he became a specialist in data center management, contributing his expertise to organizations including EDS and Sun Microsystems.

Riley married Kay Sullivan, his devoted wife of 25 years, who survives him. He loved sharing his life with her in the active adult community of SaddleBrooke and spending time with their “SaddleBrooke family” to celebrate holidays and special occasions.

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Riley filled his life with passions that reflected his energy, curiosity and intellect. He liked bicycling, playing Texas Hold’em, tennis and pool. He enjoyed expanding his knowledge by taking classes, reading The Wall Street Journal and studying Spanish. He had a lifelong appreciation for German cars, admiring their engineering and elegance and was passionate about road trips. Riley gave generously of his time and talents by serving as Treasurer for the SaddleBrooke Nature Club, Tennis Club, Institute of Learning in Retirement (ILR) and former Spanish Culture Club.

Riley is also survived by his brother, Robert Jackson, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Riley was preceded in death by his parents.

Those wishing to honor Riley’s memory may make donations to The Nature Conservancy or the Glaucoma Research Foundation, causes that reflect his values and concerns.