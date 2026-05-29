Marsha Foresman (née Bellman), a vibrant and spirited individual, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love, friendship and unwavering strength. Born with an inquisitive nature, Marsha made her entrance into the world as a force to be reckoned with. At the tender age of five, she famously asked a man in a restaurant, “Hey honey, where’d your wife go?” This fearless curiosity remained a hallmark of her personality throughout her life.

Marsha's ability to connect with others was unparalleled; she made friends effortlessly, and those friendships became life-long bonds. While attending the University of Michigan, she met the love of her life, Ray Foresman. Shortly after her graduation, they wed and embarked on a journey filled with adventure and profound love.

Initially, Marsha began her career as a teacher, but her ambition led her to pursue a master’s degree in labor relations, which opened the door to a position with the state of Michigan. However, it was her role as a deputy warden in the Michigan penal system that truly ignited her passion. Her father would proudly share stories of her unique calling, remarking, “The women in our family have unusual professions.”

Together, Marsha and Ray raised two remarkable children, Joe and Sharyl, celebrating their achievements and supporting them through life’s challenges. One of Marsha’s greatest joys was becoming “Bubbe” to her beloved grandchildren, Skylar and Brynlee. They were everything to her and the center of her world. Her love for them was boundless, reflected in the closeness they shared and the treasured memories they created together.

Marsha was a natural leader, taking charge in every aspect of her life. Whether organizing events at the synagogue or leading her mahjong groups, she approached every task with determination and enthusiasm. An accomplished baker, she delighted many with her famous Grandma Rosie’s Rugelach, which became a sought-after treat at a local bakery, L'Chayim.

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Her compassion extended beyond her family; when her daughter Sharyl triumphed over breast cancer, Marsha walked 60 miles to raise funds for the cause. She also organized teams and raised significant amounts of money sparked by Ray’s battle with Alzheimer’s, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to making a difference.

Marsha is pre-deceased by her beloved husband Ray Foresman and son Joe Foresman. She is survived by loving family, including her daughter, Sharyl (Chuck) Stafford (nee Foresman), loving granddaughters, Skylar and Brynlee, brother, Alan Bellman (Julie), daughter-in-law, Sarah, "Sisters", Phyllis Hershman and Joanne Blenman and her brothers-in-law, John (Linda) Foresman and Jim (Nancy) Foresman. She also leaves behind her cherished nieces and nephews, whose lives brought her immense joy, and whose accomplishments she took great delight in celebrating.

Marsha lived life to the fullest, embracing each moment with joy and purpose. In her final days, she found happiness surrounded by loved ones. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire all who knew her.

May her memory be for a blessing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, visit alz.com.