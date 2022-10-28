Barbara Ann Burns Sollenberger, 82, formerly of Chambersburg, PA, and Youngstown, OH, died at the Mountain View Retirement Village in Tucson, AZ, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 after a protracted illness which she faced with the same grace and kindness she exhibited throughout her life.

She was the daughter of Norman B and Dorothy (Divelbiss) Burns of Chambersburg. A 1958 graduate of CASHS, she became Administrative Secretary at the Scotland School for Veterans Children for five years. After the birth of her three children, she was the Office Manager for the Franklin/Fulton County Mental Health Center and Office Manager for the private practice of Dr. Joseph Strite. She was then appointed Director of the Franklin County Mental Health Association. Barbara was active in many community activities.

In 1989, she and her husband, Samuel, moved to Youngstown where she quickly became active in many community volunteer organizations. Notably she was a volunteer with the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra Guild and the Butler Museum of American Art, chairing several major annual fundraising events. Retiring to SaddleBrooke, AZ. She became involved in many community activities most notably as a certified instructor in the SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club where she became known for her artistic ceramic designs.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel K Sollenberger and “The Brady Bunch”; children, Lynnette (Ron) Smeznik of Cleveland, OH; Chrystal Miracle of Chambersburg; and P Bryan Kaiser (Jessica) of Fort Wayne, IN; stepdaughters; Cheryl Denette Butts of Byers, CO; Cynthia (Michael) Baker of Belton, TX; and Janene (Dan) Naugle of Sinking Spring, PA; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by siblings, Dennis Burns and Carol Lemaster, and her first husband Paul Kaiser, Jr., all of Chambersburg. A brother, Theodore (Barbara) Burns and a sister, Joyce (Richard) Stitely preceded her in death.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Shippensburg University Foundation, 500 Newburg Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257 or a charity of your choice.