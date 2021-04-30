Barbara Savery Madden passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Born in December of 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio to parents Richard and Betty Savery, Barbara Jean Savery was the youngest of three daughters, all of whom preceded her in death. Barbara was raised in Cincinnati and met the love of her life, John Cowles Madden when John’s dad made him tutor Barbara in math, which led to a lifetime of love. Barbara attended the University of Cincinnati where she was active in the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and was voted Dream Girl of Phi Kappa Tau. She graduated in 1964 with a degree in education, married John in July on his return from basic training and became an Air Force Wife.
Over the next 30-years, she endured John’s stint in Vietnam, and they lived in several places across the United States. They moved from Bangor, Maine to Houghton, Michigan; Midwest City, Oklahoma; Montgomery, Alabama; Fairfax, Virginia, and multiple stations in Dayton, Ohio as an active military family. During this time, Barb and John had three children: Katie, Jodee and John. Barbara was a wonderful mother who cared deeply for her children and everyone she encountered, including friends of her children who still consider her a second Mom. She and her husband, John, were incredibly devoted to each other and became national lay leaders in the Methodist Church Marriage Encounter program, where they served for more than a decade.
In 2001, having married off the youngest of their children, John and Barb embarked on their final adventure, moving to Tucson, Arizona where they flourished and enjoyed their golden years. They traveled broadly, formed indelible friendships, and had a wonderful time being in love and being together. During her time in Arizona, Barb got involved in P.E.O. International. She and John were engaged and loyal members of their church— Vista de la Montaña United Methodist Church. Following the death of her husband of 49 years in 2013, Barb remained in Tucson with her friends until the spring of 2019 when she relocated to Lexington, Kentucky to be close to her daughter, Katie. She called many places home, making friends easily and sharing her boundless spirit and joy for life with others.
Barbara Savery Madden was an incredible woman who put her family first in all things and lived a life of love and hospitality. Whether it was throwing a party, spending time with friends, or spoiling her five grandchildren, she loved fiercely, and people loved her in return. Barbara is survived and deeply missed by her children and their spouses: Katie Stewart and Eddie Carter; Jodee and Doug Wickert; and John and Christi Madden; as well as her five grandchildren: Charlotte Wickert, Cole Wickert, Cora Wickert, Johnathyn Madden and Timothy Madden.
Cards can be sent to Katie Stewart 132 Placid Dr. Georgetown, KY 40324.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations in kind to Vista de la Montaña United Methodist Church 3001 E Marivista Lane, Tucson AZ 85739.