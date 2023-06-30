Bernard (Bernie) Nels Sorenson passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home in SaddleBrooke, Arizona. Bernie passed peacefully with his beloved wife of 65-years, Irene, and their children at his side.

Bernie was born in Rouleau, Saskatchewan on June 6, 1934, to Soren and Jenny Sorenson. He was preceded by his parents, brother, Stan, and sisters, Edith, Jenny and Betty Ann. He is survived by Irene; his children, Kevin and Lisa; four grandchildren, Jake, William, Courtney and Connor; and two great-grandchildren, Elise and Violet.

The youngest of five children, Bernie spent his formative years working, playing hockey, basketball and curling. Bernie and Irene met shortly after high school in 1955 and were married on September 7, 1957. They moved to Bozeman, Montana where Bernie enrolled in Chemical Engineering at Montana State College. Upon graduation, Bernie joined Universal Oil Products (UOP) where he enjoyed a long and successful 32-year career. His career took his family all over the United States, Caribbean and Mexico. After retiring in 1990, Bernie found himself in demand and returned to work as a consultant for companies all over the world (Turkey, Germany, Cypress, Sicily, Chile and Argentina).

During their life together, Bernie and Irene enjoyed their friends, family and golf wherever they lived. In 1994, Bernie and Irene moved to SaddleBrooke to fully enjoy their retirement. In SaddleBrooke, Bernie added art to his repertoire and became an accomplished painter. He made many good friends playing golf, with the 19th hole being one of his favorites. Per Bernie’s request, a memorial will not be held.