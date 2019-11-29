COMPUTER: Window 7 computer, including keyboard and printer, plus 20” monitor, all in good condition, $100.
BED FRAME & HEADBOARD: King platform bed metal frame with upholstered grey headboard, 75” wide 38” high, $125.
DRESSER: Dresser with eight drawers 57” wide 18” deep, 38 1/2” high, dark brown color with stainless knobs on drawers, $80.
AIR BED: Coleman twin size double High Blowup bed, $45.
SAFE: Fireproof safe, 17” deep, 16” wide, 17” high, with one Shelf, $75.
DISHES: Stoneware dishes service for 8. Including serving pieces, cup and sauces, soup bowls, salad plates, sugar and creamer, Southwest design, no chips, $50.
Contact Jane at (520) 825-7007.