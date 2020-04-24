TREADMILL: Pro-Form 515TX, cushioned 20" x 50" deck, power incline to 10 percent, heart rate monitor, folds up, 2.0 HP motor, gently used, $150. Call David at (520) 825-0604.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Here's the name you picked for Tucson's new baby elephant
-
When and how will Tucson schools re-open?
-
Arizona coronavirus cases, mapped by county: April 21
-
Economic outlook for Tucson, state darkens as coronavirus continues its hold