CELESTRON 5SE TELESCOPE, ACCESSORIES & CAMERA: All listed items, except for the camera, are new within last six months. Celestron NexStar SE5 Smith-Cassegrain Telescope, with tripod, manuals and software; Celestron #93781 Illuminated RACI Finder Scope; Celestron #93973 Sky Portal WiFi Module; Celestron #93402 T- Ring for Nikon; Celestron #93633 T-Adapter for Smith-Cassegrain Telescope; Celestron #94107 Variable Polarizing Filter and Nikon D40 DSLR camera body with IR remote, $525. Contact Frederick at (520) 343-8750.