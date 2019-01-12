2-pc.Black seat cushion $20; Bausch & Lomb Telescope 15-60 power $150; new Craftsman 6" Bench Grinder 1/3 h.p. $65; 2 Samsonite black suit cases 22" by 14" $25; 2 Sleep Innovations (form) Pillows $20;New Men Coward Dress shoes size 9 $40; Scale (big foot) 0-300 lbs. $20; Shop/Garage Vacuum on wheels 12' hose $40; Panasonic 5 CD/DVD Disc player $25; 2 ea. Cerwin/Vega Speaker 29"x14" $40; AM /FM stereo receiver $25. Call 520-825-9428.
17-pc ARTESA VEGA CUZCO ceramic dishes handcrafted in Ecuador: 1 wine pitcher, 7 wine goblets, 3 dessert plates, and 6 dinner plates, $130 OBO; 5 HANDBLOWN DRINKING GLASSES/TUMBLERS: clear with green rims, handcrafted of recycled glass in Mexico, originally purchased from Pier 1 Imports, $25 OBO; Free with any purchase: 3 Red Valances, each measuring 77.5" wide and 14.5" long. Call Diane for details, 520-487-4237.
Unique and very large "Christopher Columbus" mirror, beveled mirror surrounded by wrought iron. The mirror alone measures 32 x 60. With the scroll iron work, the dimensions are 49 x 94. $800 OBO. Call 520-818-1173. A beautiful addition to any large house/wall.
Art: More than 80 wall hanging pieces including, Vintage to Modern, Oils to Prints and American to Foreign. Also included are three Western Bronze items ($700-$850), two Egyption paintings on delta papyrus, Tiffany like ceiling lamp and Civil War items. No item over $1,500. Call 863-634-4203.
Spa Cover, new in carton from myspacover.com, 93" by 40", 2-inch taper, 4-inch skirt, safety straps, color brick, Cover. Paid $349, asking $225. Call 818-0517