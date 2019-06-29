FOR SALE
Woodworking tools: Porter cable, Router 693VSPK. $100; Compressor & 3 finish nailers $100; Bisquit joiner #557, $75; Craftsman Rotozip kit and case, $50; 10" Miter saw, $50. Call 520-333-4014
Lightly used Cleveland Rescue golf irons 4 thru 9 plus 2 wedges - $500. Call 903-8600.
Brown Leather Trend couch with nail heads, purchased from Brett Interiors, Excellent condition - $500; 2 large southwest upholstered Barcalounger recliners, Original price $900 each - Best offer. Call 520-818-2236.
Set of solar screens that fit front windows of Laredo model with eyebrow window in Kitchen. Includes Kitchen eyebrow, Kitchen slider, Kitchen side window and Den slider window. Set of attaching screws for all windows. Screens are in good condition. Some scratches on frames but screens very good condition. Asking 100 for all. Call 818-31634.
iWALK 2.0 Great for folks recovering from ankle or bunion surgery; like having a peg leg device for added mobility, Brand new, fully assembled $95. Call 520-389-2189.
TV - Sony 52" BRAVIA XBR9 flat screen HDTV. Great picture with 1080p resolution and 240 Hz motion flow. $200. Call 520-818-2103
Horn Sewing cabinet Model 2178 in oak includes a manual lift and serger side table. Closed it is 47 x 19.5 and open 47 x 38. Serger extension adds 15.5 inches to the length. Machine opening: 24 x 12.5, $300. Call 520-250-1221.
Nearly new 82” Bassett 3-cushion sofa, 2 arm chairs and one ottoman in a warm brown corduroy-like fabric with tacks down the arms and across the bottom of the ottoman. Round, matching color wooden legs. All in excellent condition - $450; Nearly new Thomasville 2-piece computer work desk with matching upper hutch and matching wooden office chair. Also a matching 35” wide 5-shelf bookcase. Also, all in a medium brown finish and in excellent condition! $450. Call 468-2534.