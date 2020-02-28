TWO BICYCLES: Ladies' Huffy Panama Jack regular bicycle, attractive light yellow, with drink holder, leather seat, and front pouch, asking $85. Men's regular bicycle, black La Vi from Long Beach, asking $85. For more information, please call Linda at (520) 825-3755.
