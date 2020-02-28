TREADMILL: Pro-Form 515TX, cushioned 20" x 50" deck, power incline to ten percent, heart rate monitor, folds up, 2.0 HP motor, gently used, $150. Contact David at (520) 825-0604.
Most Popular
-
Tucson teen faces deportation after being caught with marijuana vape pens
-
‘Eye-popping’ study: Colorado River down 2 billion tons of water due to climate change
-
Hacienda tucked inside a state park north of Tucson going to auction
-
Tucson shoe store prepares to close its doors after 33 years of service
-
Woman dies in crash on Tucson's south side