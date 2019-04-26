FOR SALE
Wood card table (square) w/4 folding chairs - $50. Call 399-7313.
Electric Keyboard by Casio. Like new. $70. Call 970-389-7435.
Oriental chest 25 1/2 " in length and 30" wide $50. Iron Mexican style candelabra with 7 candles $50. Call 825-1451.
Slightly used Burgundy-wine color leather couch from Baker's Furniture for $1,825; asking $600; 2 new leather power recliners, which are also power lift chairs purchased for $600 each at the Ashley store; will sell for $350 each. Call 509-393-1617.
Vera Wang king mattress and foundation- $150. Call 520-825-0224
Nilus LeClerc 4 harness floor loom, 48" reed. $500 0B0. Call 914-443-6159.
Torin – Big Red Jack (Motorcycle jack) -$100; Celestron Astro Master 114EQ Telescope is in excellent condition. Comes with a carry case and Zhumell Sport Optics -$200. Call Vicky 520-818-9416
Two flat screen TVs: 35" Sony $75; 32" Element $50. Call 520-444-4304.
WANTED
Typist to copy a book onto a computer, must correct spelling and punctuation. We can discuss salary. Call Ed Dobson 818-9494.