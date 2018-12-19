Leather sectional sofa with ottoman (Telluride Burgundy) seats 7 - like new condition $2,000 or OBO - call 480-518-3251
Ladies R H Solaria golf set w/bag, 14 clubs, almost new $390. Call Ellen 520-825-6859.
Beautiful, classic, Italian Salvadore Ferragamo and Bruno Magli shoes. All size 8C width. Mostly low pumps. Some never worn, all in excellent to good condition.Originally $250 -300. Now unbelievable price of $30 per pair! Need space in closet. Will send photos. Phone/text: 847-681-8743
Make your own CDs from 33, 45 RPM records and cassette tapes. Crosley Director makes perfect recordings as well as has AM-FM radio in an attractive wooden case. Only used to record 60 vinyl albums, so is in like new condition. $130. Call Chris: 520-818-1318.
Delta belt sander on stand $50; Ryobi table saw on stand $50; both in very good condition.Call 520-818-2337.
Laredo Model, Custom Made padded upholstered cornices for the 8' slider door and 6' adjacent side window. Color is a maroon background with a beige diamond print. Must see to appreciate. Will send a photo if requested. Asking $200. Phone 825-4443