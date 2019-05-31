FOR SALE
Wood card table (square) w/4 folding chairs, like new - $50. Call 399-7313.
Framed, double matted artwork with certificates of authentication: 1. James Hagen- Autumn/ Long Grove; signed Serigraph, 64/473, $145. 2. Michel Delacroix- Tour Eiffel La Nuit; signed Lithograph, $165. 3. Michel Delacroix- Le Moulin Rouge La Nuit; Lithograph, $60. 4. Rockwell- Three Umpires/ Bottom of the 6th; Lithograph, $50. 5. Heffner- Playtime; signed Lithograph, 93/250, $50. (Sills Gallery) Call 520-818-3048.
Security Screen steel entry door - 38.5 x 81.6. Almond; perforated aluminum screen. $150. ALC approved. Call 520-818-9638.
Two burgundy (38x47) pictures from Show Home for $50 ea. Two chrome/glass bathroom light fixtures for $40 ea. Call 425-890-7955.
Miele Ambiente midsize canister vac in good working condition. Comes with floor tool, Hepa filter and unopened box of 4 vac bags worth $18.80. Paid $550 in 1998; asking $50. Call 399-7313.
Fishing Gear: Fresh Water and Fly Fishing Gear - 4 rods, 3 reels, 2 nets, Fenwick fully-stocked tackle box - $20 to $75 each, with $100 discount for purchasing everything. Salt Water Gear - 6 rods (5 custom made), 8 reels, fully stocked tackle box - $25 to $225 each. Discount on purchasing all. Please call 520-818-9030.