SPA: 2 or 3 person, Freeflow Tristar, 6'x6'x31," standard 110V household current, 17 jets, multicolor LED light, with cover and steps, gently used. $1,999. Contact
David, (520) 825-0604.
KEYBOARD: Kawai X30, 61 full-sized keys, battery or AC/DC adapter, stereo speakers, choice of 100 sounds/50 accompaniments, with folding stand and sheet music, like new. $75. Contact David, (520) 825-0604.
TREADMILL: Pro-Form 515TX, cushioned 20" x 55" deck, power incline to 10%, heart rate monitor, folds up, 2.0 HP motor, gently used. $199. Contact
David, (520) 825-0604.