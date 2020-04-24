SOFA WITH TABLE: Brett Interiors dual Recliner Sofa with drop down table, color whiskey. In good condition, measures 90” length, 40” high and 40” deep, $300. Have photos available. Please contact (520) 825-4443.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Here's the name you picked for Tucson's new baby elephant
-
When and how will Tucson schools re-open?
-
Arizona coronavirus cases, mapped by county: April 21
-
Economic outlook for Tucson, state darkens as coronavirus continues its hold