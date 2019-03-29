FOR SALE
Miscellaneous: GB Golf ClubRoller travel bags (2) w/bagboy expandable backbone supports (2). Like new, sell all for $100. (Travel bags list for $90 each and backbone supports list for $30 each). Call 520-818-1090.
Miscellaneous: Car Top Carrier 37" x 37" designed for vehicles with rain gutters. List $75, sell for $35. Call 520-818-1090.
2009 Specialized XL 21-Speed Crosstrail Bicycle with Shimano gearing, 300 miles wireless odometer $250 OBO. Contact Doug Crowder at 520-609-6830 or email dougcrowder93@gmail.com
Wood card table (square) w/4 folding chairs - $50. Call 399-7313.
Celestron NexStar 6se Telescope $450, includes power tank, filters and user manual. Call 520-818-1947.
2 matching La-Z Boy recliners, brown upholstery, excellent condition. $300 for the pair. Call 317-514-7429.
Dance Shoes size 9, $25 each: black 1 1/2” heel Mary Jane style; tan 1 1/2” heel Mary Jane style; white clogging sneaks. Call 309-241-1804.
Casio WK-220 Electronic Keyboard with Stand, AC Adaptor and Song Books/Sheet Music. Like new $70. Call 970-389-7435.
Sportsrig micro trailer. Lightweight for canoes, kayaks, bicycles. Uses Yakima/Thule hardware. Has jack stand, load bar extension for 15’ canoe/kayak, heavy duty shocks (450#), yellow fenders. Folds for storage. Made in USA. Asking $1,350.Call 825-2114. Canoe. Bell Kevlar 15’ solo canoe with cover, paddle, sitbacker seat, Paddle Boy wheels, and foam blocks. Asking $895. Call 825-2114.
King-size metal headboard with rails and height extensions. Knotted design.$275 OBO Please call: Ken Ratcliff, 541-727-2994
WANTED
Sports Cards and Memorabilia. Anything before 1970. Will pay cash. Call 716-359-5861.