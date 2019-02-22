For Sale
New 48" glass table top with beveled edge $125. Call 520-818-3767.
2009 Specialized XL 21-Speed Cross Trail with Shimano Gearing 300 Miles; includes wireless odometer $225 OBO. Please call Doug Crowder at 520-609-6830.
Nest learning thermostat - Programs itself then pays for itself. Originally $250. Selling for $125. Call 825-4838.
Electric Golf Cart. Brand new batteries. Asking $2,000. Will accept best offer. Will include battery charger at no cost. Contact Jane Udowitz 818-1531 or email sjudowitz@Gmail.com.
Brown Faux Leather Lazy Boy Rocker-recliner. Excellent condition like new $300.00 . Phone 825-4443
SKIL Circular Electric Saw, 7 1/2 in, 2 1/3hp $40. Black & Decker Blower/Vacuum, electric $30. Call 861-2546.
Dining Room table and four chairs for sale. Light oak in color with four upholstered chairs in a blue/gray/teal color. Measures 58 x 38 inches. Excellent condition from a non-smoking home. Asking $295. Please call 520-850-8885 for questions.
Heath Zenith Wireless Motion 2-lite set (new) $40; Altec Lansing Muli Media Computers Speakers $35; Binocular (new) 8x24x50 power Zoom $95; Router Linksys model E2500 $25; Sun Glass MAIU JIM (new) model "sand island" Polarized Plus $200; AM/FM Stereo Receiver $35; Scale (big foot) 0 to 300 lbs. $30; 3 ea. Candle Sticks Solid Brass 19" 24" & 28'' $50. Call 825-9428
Wanted
Cameras, old or new also camera collections, all photo gear! No point and shoots, Polaroids or plastic cameras! Call Ed at 825-6754 or cell 253-255-1274