Bob Rowland passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in his home in Saddlebrook, at the age of 81.
Bob Rowland, husband to Betty Rowland, father to Holly (Ewing) and Mary (Slane), grandfather to Alissa, Michael, Ryan, Alex and Alton.
Bob grew up in Elm Grove, Wisconsin. He graduated from Florida Southern College.
He had a long working career with Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, in the Duplicating Products Division.
Bob retired 26 years ago, and with his wife Betty, and moved to SaddleBrooke in Tucson, Arizona.
Bob worked at the golf courses in SaddleBrooke as a Ranger and a Starter for 26 years.
He was known as "STARTER BOB" to al.
Condolences can be sent to Betty at 37643 S. Stoney Cliff CT, Tucson, AZ 85739.