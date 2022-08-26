Bruce was born to Evelyn Davis and Harold Davis on March 3, 1943 in Aledo, Illinois. He was raised in Milan, Illinois and graduated from Rock Island High School class of 1961. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in theoretical economics at the University of Illinois. Bruce served in the Army from 1967 to 1969 and was stationed in Korea. Bruce went on to earn an MBA from Northwestern. He had a successful career in corporate finance starting at Bell+Howell finishing at Quintessence.

Bruce met his wife, Marilynn Davis while in graduate school. They married in 1968. Bruce and Marilynn made their home together in Highland Park, Illinois for 38- years before retiring to SaddleBrooke in Tucson, Arizona in 2013. Bruce was interested in personal fitness throughout his life lifting weights, playing handball, long walks along Lake Michigan, through the Chicago Botanic Garden as well as walking the SaddleBrooke trails. He was a lifelong sports fan and cheered for the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Bulls. Bruce loved nonfiction and was an avid reader. He absorbed anything he could read about history or politics. Bruce was a wonderful cook and was known for his pastries, scones, Belgium waffles and soups. He was a consummate host and enjoyed throwing dinner parties. Bruce was a life-long aficionado of theater productions. He subscribed to small intimate theaters as well as Steppenwolf and Goodman Theater in Chicago, Illinois. He purchased a subscription to Arizona Theater Company before closing on his home in SaddleBrooke. Bruce also loved classical music and he was a subscriber of the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra.

Bruce is survived by his devoted wife, Marilynn Davis, his sister Irene Rockhold, of Milan, Illinois, three nieces, three nephews, and two great nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Roger Davis.

A celebration of his life was held at The Preserve in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Bruce’s home caregivers and the staff at Senior Park Villas. Memorials can be made in Bruce’s name to the Arizona Theater Company.