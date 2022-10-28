June 29, 1938 — August 20, 2022

Cari went to join Jesus on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She is survived by her second husband, Bruce, four of her five children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her first marriage was in 1956 to Dick Rondeau for 23-years. Cari brought four boys, Gregory, Bradley, Geoffrey, and Richard and one girl Michelle into the world.

Carolee June Hurley was born in Portland Oregon to Oscar and Elizabeth Hurley. She grew up in Pasadena, lived in Palm Desert and raised her family in the mountain town of Idyllwild, California. She played guitar and lead worship music for many different groups. This is a gift that has been carried on by several of her children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren. After launching her children, Cari enrolled in University of California at Riverside and graduated Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and took a Masters of Art Therapy and Marriage Family Child Counseling at College of Notre Dame in Belmont California. She became a licensed MFT and had private counseling practices in San Mateo, Rancho Palos Verdes, Cambria and Escondido, all in California. She practiced for 30+ years specializing in Christian Family Counseling touching thousands of lives. She was always active in her churches with teaching classes, leading support groups, and being part of couple’s bible studies. Most recently, she was the leader of a GriefShare support group at Community Church of SaddleBrooke, once again, touching many lives with her caring and comforting.

Cari and Bruce met on a Caribbean cruise and were married 51-weeks later in 1989. Bruce went from a bachelor to a grandfather. They had 33-years of a wonderful marriage. They shared a love of Christ, church and bible groups and travel. They traveled to see family first and then the USA and the world. While Christ was her focus, her heart was always with her family. Phone calls, emails, greeting cards and travel to family was the priority of her daily life. She will be missed by family and community alike. There will be a celebration of Life for Cari at the Vistoso Funeral Home on Friday, October 21. If you are so inclined, donations to Samaritan’s Purse would honor her memory.