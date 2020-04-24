Carol M. Behl passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, at her home in SaddleBrooke, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1936 in Madison, Minnesota to her mother, Gerda (100), and late father Einar Dolman (deceased). She was 83 years young.
She married her beloved husband, Wilfred Behl (deceased) in 1958. They had three children— Michael Behl, Julie (Henry) Gleim, and Dana Behl. They also had three grandchildren— Brian Hainer, Nathan Behl and Ryan (Emma) Behl.
In 1966, Carole and her family moved from Minnesota to Agoura, California and resided there for 15 wonderful years until moving to the mountains of Boulder, Colorado in 1981 (also, many wonderful years). After Wilfred passed away in 1997, Carole packed her bags and moved to SaddleBrooke to enjoy the beautiful weather and warm community. Last year, she moved to Splendido as her health and independence were beginning to slow, due simply to age and time.
In her younger days, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother and enjoyed golfing and bowling (she was a competitor). She loved watching college sports, both CU Buffalos and UA Wildcats. She worked in California for musician Charles Bay making custom clarinet mouthpieces, Concepts gift store in Boulder, Colorado as well as May Co. (May D&F/Foley’s/Macy’s) in sales, with excellence and grace. She loved that job!
Later, she enjoyed gardening, socializing with friends and the SaddleBrooke Singers Group, singing in the church choir in SaddleBrooke Singers and Gregorian Chant Group, and playing cards, canasta and dominoes. She loved music, flowers, her family, her friends and her puppy dogs. And on occasion, would celebrate life with a glass or Pinot Grigio, or two.
Carole said, “I’ve had a good life. I’m not afraid and I am at peace.”
We all have been blessed to have known her. In her honor, we will live our lives better, having her love and memories with us every day.
Carole is survived by her three children and three grandchildren (listed above) mother Gerda (Hofseth) Dolman, brother Gay (Kiyoko) Dolman, sister Jan Kline, sister Lynn (Jack) Schweitzer and brother Cal (Connie) Dolman.