SIX CARVED WOOD DINING SET SEATS: Spanish style with woven leather seats. Suitable for a small dining room. Excellent condition. Call Laura at (630) 341-3126.
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
SIX CARVED WOOD DINING SET SEATS: Spanish style with woven leather seats. Suitable for a small dining room. Excellent condition. Call Laura at (630) 341-3126.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.