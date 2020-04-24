Sadly, our sweet SaddleBrooke resident, Lori Black, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. At her side were her brother, Brian Black and her mom, Marybel Davis Black. Just 59 years of age, a vibrant soul who belonged to numerous clubs, died from cancer. She was silently ill, and so courageous. Losing her has been a shock to all who knew her. However, Lori's style was always to worry about others' well-being, instead of herself. Lori's family will have a memorial in Kentucky. In addition, there will be a Celebration of Lori's Life on Saturday, July 11 in the MountainView Ballroom West from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please phone Glenda Fredricks at (520) 818-9525 for information pertaining to donations.
