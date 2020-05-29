Lori Black, who died on Wednesday, March 4th, was a very private person. Everyone who know her, loved her. She was always so pleasant and hardly ever talked about her life.
She belonged to many musical groups. She was a member of the SaddleBrooke Singers, the Hawaiian Hula and several other dance groups. She moved to SaddleBrooke with her mother and two brothers in 2000. A few years later, she moved into her own home here. Her brother Brian also lives in SaddleBrooke. When I called him, he graciously gave me information on Lori’s past, and what a past! Unknown to her friends, Lori was in a lot of pain for most of her life.
She was born in Salina, Kansas. She grew up in a military family so she traveled and lived in many parts of the world. Her father was a Colonel and an Army Chaplain. One of her brothers died at 25 after a life of many medical problems. Her other brother, Brian lives in our community.
When Lori was in High School, she had a very serious car accident which left her disabled for many months. During this time, she came down with lupus. She attended Westlian University in Kentucky, where she majored in business. She went on with her studies at a branch of the University of Maryland in Munich Germany. A few months before she was to receive her Masters degree, Lori had another very serious car accident. She was in a body cast for over six months. During this time, she had chemo treatments for two years for lupus and cancer. In spite of all her medical problems, few of us knew that Lori was also an accomplished pianist.
In the last few months, Lori suffered a lot because of lupus and cancer of the lungs. No one knew of her pain. She remained the sweet smiling Lori until the end. She was only 59 .
Those of us who knew her, were truly blessed to have had her in our lives. She will truly be missed.
Her memorial service will be on Saturday, July 11 in the Mountain View Ballroom west from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about donations for the food, please call Glenda at (520) 818-9525 or Madeleine at (520) 825-7570.