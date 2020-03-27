Sadly, our sweet SaddleBrooke resident, Lori Black, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. At her side were her brother, Brian Black and her mom, Marybel Davis Black. Just 59 years of age, a vibrant soul who belonged to numerous clubs, died from cancer. She was silently ill, and so courageous. Losing her has been a shock to all who knew her. However, Lori's style was always to worry about others' well-being, instead of herself. Lori's family will have a memorial in Kentucky. In addition, there will be a Celebration of Lori's Life on Saturday, April 25 in the MountainView Ballroom West from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please phone Glenda Fredricks at (520) 818-9525 for information pertaining to donations.
Most Popular
-
Ducey says no need for stay-at-home order for Arizonans
-
Family of Tucson's first fatal COVID-19 case: "I want her death to mean something"
-
UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus updates, March 26: Here's what we know
-
Lost your job due to COVID-19? Check out this list of Tucson, Arizona employers hiring right now
-
As coronavirus response, Welcome Diner offers pay-what-you-can 'staff meals' for Tucsonans