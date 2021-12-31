There will be a Celebration of Life for Theodore (Ted) Stark on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Vistoso Funeral Home. Officiating will be a member of the Santa Catalina Catholic Church. Refreshments will be served after the service.
Ted passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, after complications from a kidney removal due to cancer.
Ted was the husband of Paulette Stark, father to Paul (Shannon) and Mark (Julie), grandfather to Jeff, Teddy, and Alex, and great-grandfather to Nathan, Lennox. Liam and Noah.
He was a resident of SaddleBrooke for 26-years and a member of the Long-Range Planning Committee, Golf Committee and the Tuesday Golf Group. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Shriners and the Elks. Former member of the Lion Club in Indiana.