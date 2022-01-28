Charles Robert “Bob” Stallings, age 85 formerly of SaddleBrooke, Arizona passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Bob is survived by his wife Nell and his son Don.
He was born in Los Angeles and lived his younger years moving from town to town, because stepfather was in the army. He met his wife, Nell in San Luis Obispo and they soon fell in love, married, then started a family. Their first child, Jane, was born in San Luis Obispo and their second child, Don, was born in Denver, Colorado.
Bob and Nell moved to Colorado when he landed a job at Samsonite Corporation. Bob later went on to run the international engineering division. He designed luggage plants all over the world. Bob also engineered the first Lego plant in America. Upon moving to Colorado, Bob fell in love with the outdoor life. He enjoyed exploring the Rocky Mountains. One of his favorite activities was hiking; he bagged several 14k peaks in Colorado. Bob used his engineering skills to design and build a mountain home in the Rockies which his family continues to enjoy to this day.
Bob was also an accomplished pastel artist, as well as a big band jazz musician and a barbershop singer. Bob and Nell lived in SaddleBrooke, Arizona for 25-years and they enjoyed the natural beauty of Tucson, as well as the many dear friends they made in the SaddleBrooke community.
We will always carry Bob’s memory and strong spirit with us in our hearts. A celebration of Bob is planned this coming summer in the Colorado Rockies.