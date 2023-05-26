Cynthia E. Stenquist 1937-2023 Cynthia E. Stenquist, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the age of 85 in her home in SaddleBrooke. Cynthia E. Stenquist was born in Chicago, Illinois to Edna and Robert Powdrell. She was an only child. S he moved several times in her childhood before her family settled in Minneapolis when she was a teenager. At around the age of 20 she met Donald Stenquist who was the love of her life. Within a few years, they had started a family, complete with three children. As a family they enjoyed golf, basketball, football, and card games, especially bridge. Playing golf and bridge was her passion, she shared it with his husband, children, and friends. Being a kind and dependable mother was of the utmost importance to Cynthia Stenquist and she certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving her family. Cynthia Stenquist will join her husband in heaven and will leave behind three children: Daniel Stenquist, Robert (Danielle) Stenquist and Patricia (Todd) Howland, Cynthia Stenquist is survived by his five Grand Children: Haley Stenquist (Tyler), Catherine Quinn, Brooke (Tony) Miller, Elizabeth Grube and Rob Stenquist. She also had one Great Grandchild (with more on the way). Her entire family will forever be touched by this amazing woman. The Celebration of life will be a small family gathering celebrating her life. The family plans a small private farewell, followed by dinner to celebrate her life. Please send condolences to the family home in SaddleBrooke for the family.

