Danny T. Howells passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 from complications of heart disease at Northwest Medical Center.
Danny loved the desert, and, especially SaddleBrooke, where he lived for over 15-years.
Born in Wilke-Barre Pennsylvania, Danny spent four years in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958. His basic training was at Sampson Air Force base in New York, and he later was station in Anchorage, Alaska. Danny then spent one year working at the Pentagon and then the Atomic Energy Commission in Germantown, Maryland. He met and married Lynn Ann Hasbrouck on November 4, 1961 and had two children, Lori Ann and Trevor Russell. His apprenticeship led to a full-time job at the Government Printing Office in downtown Washington, D.C., where he would work for the next 25-years. Printing everything from Congressional paperwork to the dinner menu at the White House. He retired early and moved to Florida, and then to Tucson after the loss of his wife, Lynn.
Danny was a member of the CycleMasters at Saddlebrooke and loved his time riding his bike. He had a passion for landscaping and even won an award for his beautiful garden on Ocotillo Canyon Drive from Tucson Lifestyle magazine. Danny was also a member of the SaddleBrooke Singles Club.
He will be remembered for his smile, optimistic attitude and his hearty laugh.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy LaFrance, daughter, Lori Howells Haydin, his son, Trevor R Howells and his grandchildren, Jenny Haydin, Nicholas Haydin and Derick Haydin.
Services for Danny are still pending due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.