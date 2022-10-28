July 25, 1934 - September 28, 2022

David Charles Anderson passed away suddenly on Friday, September 28, 2022. He was born July 25, 1934 in Milan, Minnesota to Edmund and Laura Anderson. David was preceded in death by his son, Brent, brothers, Dale and Dennis, and sisters, Dorothy and Dolores. He is survived by his wife of 66-years, Maureen, his daughter, Leslie and grandsons, Tyler and Tristan.

David spent his entire working career with JC Penney most of it in the role of Midwest district manager. Maureen and David crisscrossed the mid-west as they moved at least 10 times during his more than 30-year career. He was a sports guy his entire life. He played high school and college basketball, and never turned down a chance to play a round of golf, go hunting or spend the day fishing. He was a Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan, who watched every game he could right up to his passing.

David made friends easily and was always ready with a joke to lighten the mood. His smile and booming voice drew people to him. David was proud of his Scandinavian heritage. Always primed with Ole and Lena stories and relished in the memories of eating lefsa and other traditional Scandinavian dishes. He had a kind heart and generous soul. He will always be remembered as a man who would give his time, provide sage advice without judgement and cherished his family. A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, October 17, at 1 p.m. at the Vistoso Funeral Home.